‘Cast them, acting toh karwa lenge’: Radhika Apte’s throwback comment on launching star kids goes viral

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. Having aced numerous different roles in her acting career, she has carved a niche for herself and has proved her mettle. Apart from her brilliant acting skills, the actress is also known for fearlessly expressing her thoughts and opinions. Currently, a video of Radhika’s throwback interview has gone viral, in which she is seen addressing nepotism. She took a dig at how filmmakers launch star kids without caring much about whether their acting skills are up to the mark.

Radhika Apte’s throwback comment on casting star kids

In a throwback interview with Film Companion, Radhika Apte talked about the change she wants to see in the industry. She said that while the makers always want the best sound designers and cinematographers for the project, they don’t want the best actors for their films. Instead, they want a star. “I'd like to give actors more value in the industry. In the sense that you want the best cinematographer, you want the best sound designer, but you don't want the best actor. You want a star. Always,” said Radhika.

She further added, “If a cinematographer wants to better his craft, he has to learn more. Actors who want to better their game, they have to more exercise, dress better, get clicked more, and do thingies on their faces. They don’t go for courses or for coaching, for performance you know because that’s not valued. They go like ‘That’s a star kid, or this is somebody being promoted by somebody, cast them, acting to karwa lenge.’ And then they say, actors are dumb. Stuff like that. And I find it very annoying. The actual craft is not respected at all.”

Radhika Apte was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s series Made In Heaven 2, in which she was seen playing Pallavi Menke. She is all set to make a cameo appearance in Raghavan's film Merry Christmas, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

