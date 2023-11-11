Castle-shaped cake to purple balloons: Asin drops enchanting INSIDE PICS from ‘princess’ Arin’s birthday party

Asin is famous for essaying the role of Kalpana in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini. On the personal front, the actress is married to businessman Rahul Sharma, and the duo is also blessed with a daughter, Arin Rayn, who recently turned 6, with him.

As junior Asin celebrated her birthday on October 24, to hit the big 6, the actress has now shared throwback glimpses of how little Arin’s special day went about. Check out the photographs inside.

Asin shares throwback pictures of daughter Arin’s birthday party

The doting mother hosted a party of a princess theme for her daughter and it was all things purple. Sharing some insights of her birthday party, Arin’s gala birthday celebrations have set some goals and the birthday girl seems to have jumped straight out of a Disney movie.

Sharing the first picture, Asin wrote, “Princess Arin’s 6th birthday party,” and in another Instagram story, she shared a photo of the grand welcome card from the party.

She shared a few more insights into little Arin’s birthday party, and in one of them, her princess-themed three-tier birthday cake can be seen, which had the shape of a castle. In the last story, Arin can be seen in her birthday outfit, which is a glittery purple gown, and Junior Asin looks as adorable as ever in it. While sharing it, she also penned, “Ready to welcome her guests…”

Take a look below.

Want to know more about Asin? Let’s find out

The actress’ full name is Asin Thottumkal, and she was born in Kerala. Asin is a well-reputed South Indian actress, who has starred in several films of various languages over the years, which include Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Her career started in the South industry back in 2001 and she later featured in films including Ghajini and Salman Khan’s Ready.

Remarkably, Asin Thottumkal has bagged three Filmfare Awards for her work in M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Ghajini, and Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Apart from being a spectacular actress and a model, Asin is also a thoroughly trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

