CBFC asks Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan to undergo changes; Here’s everything about it

Pathaan is not just a name of a film but it is an emotion of thousands of fans who have been waiting with bated breaths to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screens. Well, not many efforts need to be put in when it comes to spreading SRK’s charm amongst the audiences. And we bet you too must have been drooling over his chiseled body and packs ever since the first looks and posters have been released. Well, till now two songs from the film have been released and both of them have created a massive amongst the fans. Talking about the first song, Besharam Rang, it is still a matter of discussion and has also invited several controversies. Deepika Padukone ’s bikinis have surely broken the internet in both good and bad ways. A lot happened over her saffron bikini and the latest reports suggest that the makers have been asked to implement certain changes in the film and submit a revised version.

As shocking as it may sound, but the truth is that the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan makers to implement certain changes in the film. In addition to this, the songs of the films have also been asked to go through changes and the makers have been asked to submit a revised version revealed the chairperson of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi. According to reports in NDTV, Pathaan like other Bollywood films had reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due and thorough examination process as per the board’s guidelines.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, "Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. Mr Joshi said that "CBFC is always committed to finding the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find a solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders. Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it."

Besharam Rang controversy

The moment Pathaan’s first song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, titled Besharam Rang was released, it broke the internet and how! Some loved this peppy track but some found Deepika wearing a Saffron and a Green bikini objectionable. Some activists in Indore staged protests and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire. Even Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra openly objected to the use of a Saffron costume in the song while talking to media persons a couple of days after the release of Besdharam Rang. He said the film contained some objectionable scenes and threatened to ban Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh if those shots are not replaced.

Stylish Shaleena Nathani while talking about styling Deepika Padukone in the song said that “I was also eager to make this song look like nothing you’ve ever seen before. I wanted the clothes to be very different from what you would see in a song like this. Even the swimsuits she is wearing, colors we’ve used. I wanted to do something which hopefully will be relevant for a long time.”

Shaleena says the song is looking this hot because she also had SRK and Deepika’s magnetic personalities to carry off these clothes! She says, “I also could not have asked for two better actors to dress because there are no two people who carry clothes off better than they do. We did not approach it as a dance number, but what’s great is that we looked at it as a mood where two people would be wearing clothes as they stepped out to go for a party. All this was incorporated in the song which was really nice for me so the clothes were still real that a girl or a guy can wear on a normal basis. So it was a bit of elevated casual fashion for me.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in director Atlee’s new film Jawan with Nayanthara and will then collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both films are scheduled to release next year.

Deepika has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is releasing on 25th January 2023. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, and Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.