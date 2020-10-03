  1. Home
CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi on drug probe: There is a need of 'constructive criticism' instead of denials

Prasoon Joshi reportedly states that as public personalities the folks from Bollywood should not deny the existence of drug issues in the film industry.
CBFC Chairman, screenwriter and poet, Prasoon Joshi spoke to Times Now for an interview. Prasoon Joshi is quizzed about how people associated with the Bollywood industry felt that the drugs probe by NCB was highlighted in such a way, that everyone now feels the entire industry is using drugs. The CBFC Chairman during his interview with Times Now that when the people from the Bollywood fraternity got spoken about with respect to their looks especially their airport looks, nobody raised their voice and said that it was their personal life and should not be interfered with.

The screenwriter and poet further goes on to mention that when celebrities and actors get the benefits of being a part of the film industry they like, but they just cannot turn a blind eye to the issue as they are public personalities. The news report by Times Now, further goes on to add how the CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi states that there is a need of 'constructive criticism' and not denials on the part of people from the film industry. The news report also states Prasoon Joshi saying that as public personalities the folks from Bollywood should not deny the existence of drug issues in the industry.

The news report from Times Now now adds how the CBFC Chairman feels that discrediting the entire film industry amid the drugs probe by NCB is not correct. He reportedly feels that the Bollywood industry has done good work.

