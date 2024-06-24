CBFC obstructs release of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man in India; avoids holding screening for review: Report

Dev Patel and his movie Monkey Man is yet to see a Friday window in Indian theatres. Set in India’s dystopian version, this revenge drama was released across the USA and Canada on April 5 this year. While Universal Pictures locked April 19 as its release date, the Central Board of Film Certification is still holding the horses.

Why is Monkey Man not released in India?

According to the latest report in The Hindu, CBFC is simply avoiding even seeing the movie once - banning or suggesting a cut is a later step. The report revealed that the original cut of Monkey Man has already been chopped off enough to remove any nexus between religion and politics by Universal Studios. The version released globally and on streaming sites is also free of all the removed scenes.

The studios even went on to change the color of political banners to red from saffron alongside trying their best to chop off scenes that could possibly be doubtful. A source close to The Hindu further revealed that CBFC which holds the power to pass and pause its release ‘has simply avoided scheduling a screening of Monkey Man for its Examining Committee’.

As per The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, a five-day deadline is set for a film to be referred to the Examining Committee. They are responsible for watching the movie and then suggesting changes (if any) so that the movie can be prepared for its release. In the case of Dev Patel's movie, that deadline passed back in May itself and CBFC is yet to even see it.

What could be the possible delay in Monkey Man’s release in India?

In an April interview with Siddharth Kannan, Makarand Deshpande who has acted as an influential godman in Monkey Man revealed that he was told many crucial scenes were chopped off because of ‘political reasons’. “Faith is the most elegant weapon. For his beliefs, a man can blow himself to pieces for no money. That’s how empires are built,” Makarand’s character of Baba Shakti said holding up a japamala during his introduction scene - which was chopped off.

CBFC as per the latest reports has even avoided reacting to RTI’s filed interrogating the examination of Monkey Man. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for any updates on the same.

