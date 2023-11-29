CBFC orders Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to modify ‘intimate visuals’ and cuss words in film

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is poised for its release in the theaters this Friday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been making huge waves on social media. However, the film, on the other hand, a few days back was granted A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, the certification report has surfaced suggesting all the modifications in the film.

Modifications suggested by CBFC in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Days after Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated film Animal has been granted A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the detailed report of certification has come to light. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the duration of the film will be 203 minutes or 3 hours 23 minutes.

In addition to this, the CBFC has also asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make certain modifications involving ‘intimate visuals’ between the characters named Vijay and Zoya as the report reads, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.”

Furthermore, the CBFC order also suggests altering certain cuss words, and a word at 1 hour and 31 minutes to ‘Black and the word ‘vastra’ to be replaced with ‘costume’. Two unrevealed dialogues have been modified to “Kabhi nahin” and “Kya bol rahe ho aap”.

Moreover, the word ‘natak’ has been muted, and the subtitles were changed to “You change pads four times a month.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal getting 'A' certificate

Notably, in an interview with The Hindu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacting to the A certificate stated that he is glad to get the certificate as the film is not under 18 kids.

He was quoted as saying, "As far as Animal is concerned, I’d like to say that I am glad it got an A certificate. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. I will not be taking my son Arjun, my brother’s kids or any of my cousin’s children to watch this film in the theaters. Maybe I will have another child-friendly cut of the film for them. I have children in my extended family between eight months and 17 years and this film is not for them."

Animal will be releasing this Friday on December 1.

