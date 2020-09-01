CBI asks Rhea Chakraborty’s parents about closeness with Sushant Singh Rajput, contact with his family & more

On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were called in for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe. Now, a news channel has accessed questions that CBI may ask Rhea’s folks in the interrogation.

As another day of interrogation began by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were called in for questioning. Over the past few days, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty have been under the scanner of CBI’s SIT in Sushant’s case. However, on Tuesday, the focus shifted from Rhea and Showik to their parents who arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning along with Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s house helps Neeraj, Dipesh and Keshav and others for questioning.

A news channel, Times Now, claims to have accessed the questions that Rhea’s parents would have been asked by the CBI today in connection with Sushant. As per the news channel, Rhea’s parents were likely to be questioned about their closeness to Sushant, their contact with Sushant’s family or kins, their say in the financial matters of Sushant and more. The questioning by CBI may also be with regards to Rhea’s involvement in prescribing any medication for SSR.

As per the news channel, CBI’s questions included, “How well did you know Sushant? Were you in touch with SSR's kin? Did you have say in SSR's finances? Did Rhea prescribe any medication?” Further, the news channel reported that the CBI may question Rhea’s father if he prescribed any medications to Sushant for his health.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, it was reported that Rhea has apparently filed a complaint against certain media persons. A few days back, Rhea had shared a video in which her father was mobbed right below her house and had alleged that her and family’s life is at risk. Rhea even was snapped at the Santa Cruz police station after her interrogation by the CBI where she complained against the media. It was after her complaint that Rhea was escorted by the Mumbai Police every time she had to commute to the DRDO guest house for questioning by the CBI. Currently, the ED is also investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. Gaurav Arya was summoned for the second time on Tuesday after his name popped up in alleged drug chats between Rhea and others. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

