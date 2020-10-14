CBI finds no foul play in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

As per a news report by Zee News, the CBI has not found any signs of foul play in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A news report by Zee News, has cited sources claiming that the CBI has not found any signs of foul play in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The news report by Zee News states that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has completed the probe in the late actor's death case and are expected to submit their report soon in court. The previous news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case state how the AIIMS report ruled out the murder theories.

The news reports further go on to add that the CBI would be probing the abetment to suicide angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The fans and followers of the late actor had been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's death case was initially being probed by the Mumbai police. The family of the late star was reportedly unhappy with the way the Mumbai police was conducting its investigation.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family then requested for the CBI to probe the case. The Supreme Court gave a verdict wherein the late actor's case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The news reports state that the late star's death case is probed by three agencies, namely the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB had previously arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in relation to the drugs angle in the late actor's death case.

