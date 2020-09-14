  1. Home
CBI interrogates Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati who claimed Rhea Chakraborty handled finances

On Monday, CBI officials summoned Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati who was seen arriving at the DRDO guesthouse where investigation is underway.
Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:24 pm
Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Rajat Mewati
The Sushant Singh Rajput case has is a three-pronged investigation since weeks now and the CBI continues to interrogate all those related or involved in the case. On Monday, the CBI officials summoned Sushant's former accountant Rajat Mewati and called him in for questioning regarding various aspects of the case. Rajat Mewati had reportedly earlier claimed that the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken control of his finances. Mewati has already been quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate who are probing the money laundering angle. 

He has also spoken to the media on multiple occasions and shared information about the actor and finances with the electronic media. Rajat Mewati was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house on Monday just a day after the late actor's driver was called in for questioning. 

As per reports, this is not the first time that Mewati has been called in for CBI questioning. According to a report published in India TV last month, Mewati, who maintained the late actor’s account, was quizzed if Rhea had legitimate access to Sushant’s bank accounts and how much of a say she had in handling the expenses from late actor’s account.

It must be noted that Sushant's family has alleged that close to Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from the late actor's account. However, the ED is yet to establish links regarding that. Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant's staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have been arrested by the NCB. 

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

