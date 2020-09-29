CBI to investigate lapses in Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy; Actor's viscera test not done: Report

The AIIMS team recently submitted Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic report to CBI. The central agency will reportedly probe the lapses in his autopsy.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have shocked everyone. Recently, AIIMS submitted the late actor’s forensic report to CBI. Now, the central agency is likely to investigate the lapses in Sushant’s autopsy. A report by Times Now also states that the key viscera test of the same was not done by the State-run Cooper Hospital Moreover, the chromatography test that is considered to be an important one was also not conducted by the same.

In other words, no drug test was conducted by the hospital authorities. These lapses are reportedly pointed out by AIIMS who re-examined the Dil Bechara star’s cause of death. As per CBI sources, the test that was needed to be conducted on the viscera samples were reportedly not done. Earlier, media reports also suggested that only 25 percent of the viscera sample was handed over to the CBI for the probe. Now, the agency is likely to investigate these lapses on the part of the Cooper Hospital.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise left everyone in a state of deep shock. Amidst repeated requests, the late actor’s case was handed over to the CBI on 19th August 2020 after a verdict passed by the Supreme Court. However, his family members and lawyer Vikas Singh recently complained about the slow pace of investigation by the central agency. Post that, the CBI issued a statement in which they mentioned having carried out a ‘professional investigation.’

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's AIIMS Forensic Report: No trace of organic poison; CBI to probe abetment of suicide

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×