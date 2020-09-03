CBI issues an official statement about Sushant's case; Says it doesn't share details of ongoing probe

  1. Home
CBI has issued an official statement about the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. They have stated that the agency doesn't share details of ongoing probe.
News,CBI,SSRCBI issues an official statement about Sushant's case; Says it doesn't share details of ongoing probe
As per a tweet by ANI, the CBI has issued an official statement about the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The tweet by ANI states, "CBI is conducting a probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic & professional way. Media reports attributed to the CBI probe are speculative & not based on facts. It's reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI doesn't share details of the ongoing probe: CBI Statement." There are many news reports surfacing about various angles in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. 

 

The Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drugs angle in the late star;s case, while theEnforcement Directorate is looking into the money laundering angle in Sushant's case. The Supreme Court in its verdict handed over the late actor's case to the CBI. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had been requesting for a CBI probe into the actor's demise. The fans and followers of the late star also supported the family request for a CBI probe. The case was previously being investigated by the Mumbai police. 

 

Check out the tweet:

The previous news reports stated that the late actor's family were not happy with the way Mumbai police was conducting its investigation. In a press conference held by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer, Vikas Singh, it was mentioned how many media outlets were reporting false news about the late actor. Vikas Singh also warned the media outlets stating that the family of the late actor will take legal action against them if they did not stop reporting false news stories about Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

