CBI likely to add Section 302 charge in SSR’s death case; Late actor’s sister Shweta expresses faith in probe

In a recent update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it is reported that CBI is considering adding Section 302 - murder charge in the probe

It’s been almost four months now and Sushant Singh Rajput and the mystery surrounding his unfortunate death continues to be in the headlines. While CBI is investigating the case as of now, everyone has been keen to know what transpired with the 34 year old actor on the fateful day of June 14, 2020. Interestingly, each day is coming with a new development in the case which has got everyone intrigued. And now, as per a recent update by Republic TV, CBI’s SIT team is likely to add Section 302 in its probe in Sushant’s death case.

To note, Section 302 stands for the murder charge. It is reported that CBI will add the murder charge to the FIR in SSR’s case. Considering it as a big development, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her delight over this new update. She shared a screenshot of this update flashing on a news channel and captioned it, “Finally!! CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 #Revolution4SSR.” She also shared another post expressing her faith in CBI probe and emphasised that next few days are going to be crucial.

Shweta wrote, “We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR.”

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post:

Meanwhile, there is another major update in SSR’s case as BJP Mumbai's Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta has reportedly revealed that an eyewitness has told him that they saw Sushant and Rhea together on the night of 13 June, i.e., a night before the actor’s demise.

