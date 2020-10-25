CBI, NCB and ED inform Bombay High Court no details have been leaked in Sushant Singh Rajput probe

The Bombay High Court was reportedly hearing PILs filed against media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know more.

The Sushant Singh Rajput case which is currently being probed by three separate agencies is still underway with no final report in the matter furnished as yet. Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Bombay High Court that they did not leak any information to the media regarding the case. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appearing on behalf of the agencies informed the Bombay HC.

The court was reportedly hearing PILs filed against media trial in the case. ASG said, "We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies." While the CBI is probing the main death case of the late actor, the ED has been roped in to probe the money laundering charges. As for the NCB, several recovered WhatsApp chats pointed to use of substances and thus the anti-drug agency was called in to look into the drug case.

The judges hearing about media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, said, "The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarised….This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines. Do it within lines." The hearing will resume this week.

Of the three agencies, the drugs case snowballed into a bigger case as many drug dealers were arrested and prominent Bollywood celebs were called in for questioning. , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned for questioning. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was in jail for almost a month and released on bail later. Her brother Showik Chakraborty continues to be in custody.

Credits :PTI

