CBI officially takes over Sushant Singh Rajput case, agency says they are in touch with Bihar Police

The CBI issued its first statement and said that they have started the registration of the case and are in touch with Bihar Police. Read on to know more.

In a major development in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Central Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday that they have officially taken over the late actor's death case. After the Supreme Court's ruling on Wednesday, the CBI will be taking over the case from the Bihar Police where the FIR was first filed by Sushant's father KK Singh. The CBI in its statement said that they have started the registration of the case and are in touch with Bihar Police.

"After getting the notification from Government of India, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police: Central Bureau of Investigation on #SushantSinghRajputCase," an ANI tweet read. It must be noted that the four-member team of Patna Police who were in Mumbai have returned to Patna. As per reports, CBI officials will be visiting them to take charge of necessary documents, files and statements they have recorded in the case so far.

After getting the notification from Government of India, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police: Central Bureau of Investigation on #SushantSinghRajputCase pic.twitter.com/tfSStXyVcQ — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The CBI will also be re-registering the FIR which will be uploaded on the probe agency's website, as per SC directions. However, there is no update as to when the CBI officials will be visiting Mumbai. And if they do come, it remains to be seen if CBI officials will also be asked to undertake mandatory quarantine.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate called upon Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda for a second round of questioning today. The ED will be interrogating Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow. The actress continues to remain in an undisclosed location.

