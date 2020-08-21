CBI to probe Disha Salian's death to ascertain if any connection with Sushant Singh Rajput?

According to Republic TV, a top source in the CBI has revealed that the team will be studying chronology of events leading to SSR's death.

With CBI starting Sushant Singh Rajput investigation from scratch and re-interrogating all those who have already given their statements, it is now being reported that the Special Investigation Team is also likely to look into Disha Salian's demise as well. For the unversed, Disha Salian was a celebrity manager who worked with Sushant briefly and died by suicide just a few days before Sushant's demise. According to Republic TV, a top source in the CBI revealed that the team will be studying chronology of events leading to SSR's death.

The main reason for probing Disha's death will primarily to be rule out any foul play and to ascertain if the two tragic incidents were connected in any way. Calling it an 'important milestone' in the probe, the source added that a fresh case won't be registered but instead CBI will first ascertain if it was a case of suicide or murder.

