CBI to probe June 13 party in Sushant Singh Rajput's case post allegation that Rhea met him that night: Report

Every now and then, new revelations are made in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently, another piece of shocking news has surfaced that is regarding the last time the late actor met his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, before his demise. Recently, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta alleged that the two of them in between the night of June 13 and 14 at Sushant’s place. He has further mentioned that an eye witness who is ready to record a statement with CBI.

Moreover, there is also the mention of an alleged party that was held on the night of June 13. Gupta has alleged that Rhea met Sushant after attending this particular party. Post that, the late actor dropped her home at around 2 or 3 am in the morning. Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore has also reportedly stated that another eye witness saw the two of them together that night after the party.

Now, as per a report by Republic TV, CBI will investigate this alleged party of June 13. Moreover, the agency’s director is also going to decide whether or not to impose Section 302 (murder charge) in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. On the other hand, the CBI is reportedly all set to begin its second phase of investigation in connection with the matter. Moreover, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani is likely to turn a witness and is summoned by the agency to record his statement on Tuesday.

