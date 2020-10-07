CBI probe in SSR’s case matches AIIMS find, audit report has no major financial transaction with Rhea: Reports

As per latest reports, CBI’s probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case matches AIIMS reports of suicide.

A few days back, the AIIMS medical board submitted its conclusive report to the CBI ruling out the murder theory in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Thereafter, the central agency also issued a statement clarifying that the probe in the late actor’s case continues and that they are meticulously looking into all angles including the homicide angle. Now as per latest reports, it is being said that CBI report matches AIIMS report and also, the forensic audit of SSR’s bank accounts has not led to anything “suspicious” to suggest that Rhea Chakraborty could have pushed him to suicide for financial gain.

So as per reports, since the CBI report matches AIIMS conclusive report of suicide, the agency is now focusing on the reasons which could have pushed SSR to take his own life. For an example, CBI will reportedly look into “any role played by Chakraborty, professional rivalry and nepotism in Bollywood; effect of drug abuse and Rajput’s mental health.” While today, Rhea was granted bail by the HC in the drug case, she, however, continues to be under scanner for abetment to suicide. Talking about the forensic audit reports, of the over Rs 70 crore worth of transactions through SSR’s accounts in the past five years, only about Rs 55 lakh have been found to have been associated with Chakraborty. Although Rhea Chakraborty continues to be under scanner for abetment to suicide, however, the agency hasn’t yet found any motive for abetment. “There was a forensic audit done of Rajput’s account. There is nothing concrete in the audit report to suggest that Chakraborty siphoned off funds and this led to the actor’s suicide,” as quoted by Indian Express. However, the CBI reportedly said that there are many angles to the suicide and that their investigation is still on.

Earlier, SSR’s father K K Singh, in the FIR, had alleged that Rs 15 crore had been siphoned off from the actor’s bank accounts by Rhea. After the Supreme Court transferred the SSR death case to CBI, the agency recreated the crime scene and also, referred to a panel of doctors from AIIMS and after questioning over two dozen people in the case, the CBI probe has matched AIIMS conclusive report.

