CBI probing 'spiritual angle', reach Waterstone Resort where Sushant Singh Rajput stayed for 2 months: Report

According to a latest report, a team of CBI has now reached Waterstone Resort where it is being reported that Sushant Singh Rajput stayed for almost two months.

The CBI team heading Sushant Singh Rajput's case is investigating in full swing and have already questioned key members present at the late actor's flat on the day of 14 June. The CBI has also looked into other aspects of the case and are likely to soon interrogate Rhea Chakraborty as well, as per reports. According to a latest report, the CBI has now reached city's Waterstone Resort where it is being the reported that Sushant stayed for almost two months.

While the timeline of his stay is not yet clear, as per the channel, the CBI is probing the alleged spiritual angle which had first popped up. The CBI has already questioned Sushant's house staff which includes Neeraj as well as Samuel Miranda. On Saturday, the CBI team was snapped at the actor's Mont Blanc residence where the scene of crime was recreated.

Apart from the house staff, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also has been interrogated by the CBI. A Times Now report revealed that Pithani and Neeraj have given contradicting statements. The CBI attempts to piece together the events of June 13 and 14, leading up to discovering the actor's body.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate's parallel probe into the money laundering angle is also underway. Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned multiple times by the ED and her phone as well as electronic devices have been seized. On Friday, the ED also questioned Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh in New Delhi.

Credits :Times Now

