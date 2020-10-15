CBI quashes reports of closing Sushant Singh Rajput case with a statement: These are speculative and erroneous

According to an ANI report, CBI has called media reports on the closure of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as speculative and erroneous in their statement.

The news report by ANI states that CBI has called media reports on the closure of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as speculative and erroneous. The tweet by ANI read, "Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of #SushantSinghRajput. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous: CBI." The previous news report by Zee News stated how the Central Bureau of Investigation is concluding its probe in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The Bollywood actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence. The actor's demise came as a major shock to his fans and followers along with the entire Bollywood fraternity. The late actor's death case is being probed by three agencies namely, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports further goes on to state that the CBI did not find any signs of foul play in their investigation into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Now, in an official statement, the CBI states how the media reports of the agency concluding their investigation are 'speculative and erroneous.' The AIIMS in its reports had reportedly ruled out murder theories. The news reports also stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation may further probe the abetment to suicide angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The late actor passed away on June 14.

Credits :ANI

