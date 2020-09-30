CBI to question Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Keshav & Sandeep Singh again in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

According to recent developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case, it has been reported that the CBI will question Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Keshav & Sandeep Singh again.

As even more things start opening up in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, today, the AIIMS team has submitted the preliminary report to the CBI in the case of actor Sushant’s demise. While most of this information is still under wraps, according to the exclusive information received by Republic India in this case, the CBI will reportedly call Sushant's friends Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, Keshav and Sandeep Singh for questioning again.

According to the tabloid, the new info claims that these three were present in the flat on the day of Sushant's passing. Circling back to the AIIMS report, which suggests that the Mumbai Forensic Lab's medical examination showed great negligence. According to the information, FSL did not test the drugs in the viscera test. The CBI is also investigating this case. The CBI has issued a statement saying that the agency could not reach any conclusion in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and investigation is going on on all aspects.

The CBI said in its statement, "In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out so far."

The forensic team of AIIMS has not given a “clean chit” to anyone in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rajput (34), who stepped on the big screen seven years ago with the film Kai Po Che, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on 14 June this year. The CBI is investigating the reasons behind the death in this case.

