CBI revisits Waterstone Resort where Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty stayed for 'spiritual healing'

Today, on day four of the investigation, the CBI team revisited Mumbai's Waterstone Resort to probe the 'spiritual healing' angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case is looking at all possible angles and are not leaving any stone unturned. The investigating team had visited the Waterstone Resort in Mumbai on Sunday. However, they were not allowed to investigate and returned. Today, on day four of the investigation, the CBI team revisited the resort which is located close to the airport to probe the 'spiritual healing' angle.

As per reports, Sushant stayed there for almost two months . While the timeline of his stay is not yet clear, the CBI is probing the alleged spiritual angle which had first popped up. According to Republic TV, sources have revealed that the late actor had met a 'spiritual healer' arranged by Rhea and her family. The CBI plans to gather more details like the arrival and frequency of his stay.

An ANI tweet on the same read, "Mumbai: A team of CBI officials investigating #SushantSinghRajput death case, arrives at Waterstone Hotel in Andheri East area #Maharashtra."

Mumbai: A team of CBI officials investigating #SushantSinghRajput death case, arrives at Waterstone Hotel in Andheri East area#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wbM1wYrQ85 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

According to a Times Now report, a spiritual healer named Anand Joshi was treating Sushant at the resort. The CBI will speak to the staff and managers of the hotel to join the dots and get a better understanding of Sushant's health.

Meanwhile, the CBI has already interrogated those who were present at the actor's house when he passed away. According to latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty and her father have been summoned by the CBI. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically stated that they "have not received any summons from CBI so far to attend."

