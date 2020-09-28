CBI shares update in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says no aspect has been 'ruled out' so far

After interrogating numerous people associated with the case, the CBI has not yet made any clear headway in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

It has been more than four weeks since the Central Bureau of Investigation took over Sushant Singh Rajput's case from the Mumbai and Bihar police and began its probe. After interrogating numerous people associated with the case, the CBI has not yet made any clear headway in the case. The late actor's family members, too, have questioned over the slow investigation.

Amidst this, the CBI team investigating Sushant's case has issued a statement. It has stated that the CBI is carrying out a 'professional investigation' and that no aspect of the case has been 'ruled out' so far. The statement read, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing," tweeted news agency ANI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of #SushantSinghRajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing: CBI pic.twitter.com/9FG1bNJNSs — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Just last week, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh, had tweeted, "Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)" He also added that he was not disappointed with the work the CBI is doing but the pace of the investigation was rather slow.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also echoed similar sentiments when she tweeted, "We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase."

