CBI spokesperson says probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's case still continues; Agency looking into all angles

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has baffled everyone once again in the past few weeks. In the midst of all this, CBI has issued a statement for further clarification on the probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become more baffling in the past few weeks. In the midst of all this, the CBI had assigned the AIIMS team to re-examine the late actor’s cause of death. Recently, reports suggested that the forensic team has submitted its findings to the CBI. They have reportedly also ruled out the murder angle in the same. However, the family members, fans, and other loved ones of Sushant are dissatisfied with the conclusive report sent by the team.

The MS Dhoni star’s family lawyer Vikas Singh also announced on Twitter that he will request a fresh forensic team to look into the report. In the midst of all this, CBI’s spokesperson has released a statement on the late actor’s case. As per a report by ANI, it says that the probe into Sushant’s case still continues and that the agency is looking into all the angles meticulously. CBI has been investigating the matter since August 19, 2020.

On the other hand, the latest reports also suggest that the AIIMS team has reportedly dismissed Dr. Sudhir Gupta’s statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s matter. As per the statement, the medical board has submitted the report directly to the CBI. Moreover, it also says that since it’s a legal matter, any kind of report would have to be obtained by the central agency itself. Talking about Sushant, the late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai leaving the entire nation in deep shock. Apart from CBI, the NCB and ED are also investigating his case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer perturbed by AIIMS report; Plans to request CBI for new forensic team

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×