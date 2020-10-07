  1. Home
CBI to summon eye witness who allegedly saw Sushant Singh Rajput meet Rhea Chakraborty on June 13: Report

The CBI has been probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case since August 19, 2020. They are all set to summon yet another witness in connection with the same.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting murkier with every passing day. In the midst of all this, a shocking revelation made by BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta grabbed headlines a few weeks earlier. Contrary to the fact that Rhea Chakraborty left the late actor’s residence on June 8, he claimed that the two of them met on June 13. That was a day before Sushant’s demise. Gupta also mentioned a party that Rhea attended post which the late actor dropped her home.

Now, a report by Republic TV states there is a witness who saw Sushant and Rhea on June 13 when he dropped her at around 6-6.30 am. He was reportedly driving the car alone. The same report suggests that CBI will summon the eye witness who saw the two actors meet on the aforementioned date. Numerous speculations, debates, and controversies have surfaced in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case ever since his demise on June 14.

On the other hand, the Bombay High Court will announce its decision on Rhea Chakraborty and Showik’s bail pleas on Wednesday, October 7. However, a special NDPS court has extended their judicial custody till October 20, 2020. On the other hand, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has accused Sushant’s family of tampering and interfering with the probe and pressurizing the AIIMS doctors. Moreover, the late actor’s sisters Meetu and Priyanka Singh have also approached the Bombay High Court for quashing an FIR filed by Rhea against them on charges of forgery of medical prescription.

