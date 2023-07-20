CBI summons model Munmun Dhamecha in Aryan Khan's extortion probe against Sameer Wankhede: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly summoned model Munmun Dhamecha to record her statement in the ongoing investigation in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's extortion case against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Munmun was one of the accused who was arrested in the Mumbai drug cruise case in October 2021.

In May this year, CBI registered a criminal case against Sameer for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan as a bribe to help release Aryan in the drug case. He has been booked under Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the IPC. Now, according to India Today, CBI has summoned Munmun to record her statement in the corruption and extortion case against Sameer Wankhede. The report suggests that she will appear before the CBI today.

Earlier, after the allegations of corruption and 'inconsistencies' in the case, the SIT appointed by NCB eventually dropped Aryan's name from the case. The agency said that Aryan was 'deliberately targeted'. Recently, it was also reported that SRK and Aryan might be called by CBI to record their statements in the bribery case. A source had told Hindustan Times, "We will soon record the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom ₹25 crore was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy."

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has granted Sameer Wankhede protection from any action against him by the CBI.