CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's father's lawyer says family 'is very happy' with Supreme Court's verdict

After Supreme Court pronounced that CBI will take Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe forward, the actor's father's lawyer says family 'is very happy' verdict.
The Supreme Court pronounced its verdict to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the verdict, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh told ANI that Sushant's family is happy with the verdict. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," he said. Singh also added that he and the family hope justice is served soon. 

