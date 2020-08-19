CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav welcome SC’s verdict

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case today was transferred to the CBI for probe by Supreme Court and since then, fans, friends and family have been hailing the verdict. Now, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have also reacted to the decision.

The day began on a happy note for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, friends and family as the Supreme Court announced its verdict in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition and handed over the case to CBI. Post the decision came from the SC, it was hailed by Sushant’s fans, friends and family. Now, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also have commented on the Supreme Court’s verdict and have hailed the decision to transfer the case to a centralised agency.

As per ANI, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hailed the judgement by the SC and welcomed the move to transfer the case to CBI. He further said that the Bihar police was correct in registering an FIR by Sushant’s father KK Singh. He said, “Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police & FIR registered here were correct. Not just #SushantSinghRajput's family or people of Bihar, entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice.”

Moving ahead, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also welcomed the CBI transfer in Sushant’s case by SC. However, he claimed that it was they who had first demanded the CBI investigation in Suhshant’s case. He told ANI, “I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up.”

Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna after which the Bihar police began its probe. However, after a few obstacles came in their way, it was decided by the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar that the case would be recommended to the Centre for a CBI probe. The request was accepted by the Centre and the case was handed over to the CBI. However, the Supreme Court verdict in Rhea’s plea requesting transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai was pending. Now, the verdict is out and the SC has asked Mumbai Police to give all evidence to CBI for investigation. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone shocked.

