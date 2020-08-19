CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Bihar DGP slams Mumbai Police; Rhea Chakraborty is no one to comment on Bihar CM

After the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI and upheld Bihar’s case, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke to the media and said he was happy with the decision. He even slammed Rhea Chakraborty in his statement.

The day began with happy news for Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends, fans and family as the Supreme Court transferred the case officially to CBI and expressed that Bihar government had the right to register Sushant’s father’s case. Post SC’s decision was announced, several family members of Sushant expressed happiness and relief as they felt justice had started moving in the right direction. Amid this, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey spoke to the media post the decision and slammed Rhea Chakraborty and Mumbai Police.

In his press talk with ANI, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.” He said that the way in which Mumbai Police behaved during the investigation was illegal. He even slammed them by talking about quarantining SP Vinay Tiwari when he went to Mumbai to investigate. Further, he also mentioned that Rhea Chakraborty is no one to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said, “Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal. Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai.(Rhea Chakraborty is no one to comment on Bihar CM.)”

Take a look at Gupteshwar Panday talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's case:

#WATCH Bihar DGP says, "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal." #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Odq9TXTiGK — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

#WATCH "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey pic.twitter.com/VFxOgbDrXE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, after the verdict was announced, several celebs like , , Madhur Bhandarkar and others hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to transfer Sushant’s case to the CBI. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed the decision along with Ankita Lokhande. Fans of the late actor took to social media to celebrate the same. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to CBI now. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 22020.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer states Siddharth Pithani will be named as co conspirator in the FIR

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×