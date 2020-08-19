  1. Home
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Fans of late actor burst crackers sans masks in Bihar post SC’s verdict

After the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, it left his fans, friends and fans relieved. Photos of certain fans celebrating post the Supreme Court victory came in from Bihar where they were bursting crackers without social distancing.
Wednesday brought some relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends and fans who had been demanding a CBI probe in the late actor’s case as the Supreme Court went ahead and announced its verdict in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition. The Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI and asked Mumbai Police to handover all evidence to CBI for investigation. While Sushant’s family and friends expressed their gratitude to all fans on social media, now, photos have come in from Bihar where the late actor’s fans took to streets to burst crackers. 

As per ANI, Sushant’s fans in Saharsa, Bihar gathered in a crowd and took to the streets to burst crackers. ANI tweeted photos of fans taking to streets to burst crackers post the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. Further, some of them were seen with masks. However, the majority of fans were seen without masks and not following social distancing norms amid COVID 19 crisis. The photos were shared on ANI’s twitter handle and some fans even reacted to them questioning the celebration. 

As per the tweet, “Bihar: Fans of #SushanSinghRajput burst crackers in Saharsa celebrating the Supreme Court's decision to have a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the case.” Seeing the photos, several Twitter users questioned the celebration. A user wrote, “There's nothing to celebrate yet. I hope he gets justice.” Another wrote, “An actor has died and they are bursting crackers. Would have been better if they had gone to watch movies when sushant singh was alive.” 

Take a look at fans of Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon and others took to social media to hail justice for the late actor after the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. On the other hand, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress will continue to cooperate with whichever agency is investigating. He reportedly said that Rhea maintains that the truth remains the same regardless of who investigates the case. On the other hand, Sushant’s family also issued a statement to thank fans of Sushant and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for support. Sushant’s case will now be investigated by CBI and is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate from the money laundering angle. Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. 

