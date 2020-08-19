CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulate SSR warriors
After all the wait, all of Sushant Singh Rajput fans, family and friends can heave a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court has ordered CBI to probe the late actor’s death case. After hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s petition of transferring the FIR to Mumbai from Patna, the SC, today, ordered CBI to investigate the case. Soon after, B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate Sushant’s fans over the win. From Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Chhabra, and others hailed SC verdict.
Team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to hail SC’s verdict as she wrote, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign#CBITakesOver…” Later, Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails.Folded hands #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput….” As for Neil Nitin Mukesh, the actor tweeted, “Justice prevails God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR…"
As per reports, the Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and also, the SC has asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. Also, the court said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father, K K Singh, was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.
Check out the tweets here:
Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020
Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails. #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 19, 2020
Justice prevails God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 19, 2020
We can finally see a ray of sunshine The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR
— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 19, 2020
Justice is finally a step closer#CBITakesOver #CBIforSSR
— Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) August 19, 2020
Welcome the Apex Court’s decision to take over investigation on the #SushanthSinghRajput case .. Hope now all manner of wild speculations will stop and the truth that we seek shall emerge .. only that will liberate #CBITakesOver #Truth
— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 19, 2020
Ultimately, the law of the land prevails and the truth will be out!! A tragedy doesn’t deserve to be turned into a circus of sorts, on a regular basis! Above all, may his soul eventually find its true salvation & peace! CBIForSushantSinghRajput #SupremeCourt
— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) August 19, 2020
जय हो.. जय हो.. जय हो.. #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 19, 2020
Anonymous 1 hour ago
The family lawyer for sushant will need support from the best legal team in the world. Can the right person representing the family please start crowd funding to get best legal team to fight for justice.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangana selflessly went beyond her own petty concerns of how she would be viewed by people trying to portray her with mental probs, lack of English etc and batted on her own to represent the industry that sushant belonged to and was the place where he was known and lived by his fans. We will never forget those in the industry who did not speak up and stayed silent.