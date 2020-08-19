  1. Home
CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulate SSR warriors

Kangana Ranaut, Mukesh Chhabra and others took to Twitter to hail Supreme Court’s verdict for ordering CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
53179 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 12:19 pm
CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulate SSR warriorsCBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh congratulate SSR warriors

After all the wait, all of Sushant Singh Rajput fans, family and friends can heave a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court has ordered CBI to probe the late actor’s death case. After hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s petition of transferring the FIR to Mumbai from Patna, the SC, today, ordered CBI to investigate the case. Soon after, B-town celebs took to social media to congratulate Sushant’s fans over the win. From Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Chhabra, and others hailed SC verdict.

Team Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to hail SC’s verdict as she wrote, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign#CBITakesOver…” Later, Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Welcome Judgement by the Hon. Supreme Court of India on the #SushanthSinghRajput case. Hope justice prevails.Folded hands #CBIForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput….” As for Neil Nitin Mukesh, the actor tweeted, “Justice prevails God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR…"

As per reports, the Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and also, the SC has asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. Also, the court said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father, K K Singh, was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.

