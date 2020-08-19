  1. Home
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon lauds SC’s verdict and urges all to not speculate: Truth will shine

Wednesday began with the Supreme Court announcing its verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and transferring it to CBI. Amid this, Sushant’s close friend Kriti Sanon took to social media to ask everyone to have faith in CBI now and hailed SC’s decision.
The Supreme Court finally announced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and asked Mumbai Police to handover all evidence to CBI for investigation. The decision to hand over Sushant’s case to CBI brought relief among Sushant’s family, friends and fans. Kriti Sanon, who was a close friend of Sushant, took to social media to express her elation and urged everyone to stop speculating and let CBI do their job now after the verdict of SC.

Taking to Twitter, Kriti wrote, “Last 2months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court’s order to let the CBI investigate Sushant’s case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!” The Raabta actress recently joined the movement with fans to demand a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. When Sushant had passed away, Kriti had penned a long note expressing the grief over losing her friend and co-star. 

Meanwhile, reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict of transferring the case to CBI, several Bollywood stars like Sanjana Sanghi, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor and others shared their opinion on social media. Many hailed the verdict by the Supreme Court. Sushant’s family also expressed their happiness and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share her thoughts about the Supreme Court’s decision. The Bihar DGP slammed Mumbai Police after the verdict and even commented on Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it left everyone in a state of shock. 

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s reaction to CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput:

