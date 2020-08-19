  1. Home
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Mukesh Chhabra deems SC verdict 'ray of sunshine'; Sanjana Sanghi also reacts

The Supreme Court ordered CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Following the SC's verdict, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi reacted.
The Supreme Court gave its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the FIR filed against her in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over evidence collected with regard to the case to the CBI. After verdict director Mukesh Chabbra shared his thoughts on social media. The Dil Bechara helmer took to Twitter and said the verdict was "a ray of sunshine." 

He tweeted, "We can finally see a ray of sunshine," before adding. "The truth will prevail.waheguru #CBIForSSR." Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram and shared her thoughts no the verdict. She said, "A treacherously painful 2 months later, finally - the judgement of justice #GlobalPrayers4SSR Truth is mighty and will prevail." She also reached out to Sushant's family and said, "All the strength, peace & love to you for the path towards the truth that lies ahead." 

Check out their reactions below: 

 

These reactions come amid reactions from Sushant's sisters Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, and actors from the industry including Ankita Lokhande, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and others, thanking the court for the verdict. Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that the late actor's family is "very happy" with the verdict. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict." 

