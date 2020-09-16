CBI to take legal advice on Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and doctor

According to the news report, Rhea Chakraborty filed a FIR at the Bandra police station against the late actor's sisters and a doctor for allegedly giving Sushant Singh Rajput a fake medical prescription for his anxiety issues.

As per a news report by IANS, the Central Bureau of Investigation will seek legal advice on the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty's against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka, Meetu Singh and a Delhi doctor. According to the news report, Rhea Chakraborty filed a FIR at the Bandra police station against the trio for allegedly giving the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a fake medical prescription for the actor's anxiety issues.

The news reports further go on to add that the CBI did not give its official word on the Rhea Chakraborty's FIR. But, the reports further mentions sources claiming that CBI could soon take a decision on the FIR filed by Rhea at Bandra police station against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and Tarun Kumar who is doctor with the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The sources further state that the CBI is seeking legal opinion as the Supreme Court in its verdict, gave the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.

According to the news report by IANS, CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, the late actor's house manager named Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's staff Dipesh Swant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne among others. The late actor's death case is also probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and ED is investigating the money laundering angle.

