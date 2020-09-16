CBI to take legal advice on Rhea Chakraborty's FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and doctor
As per a news report by IANS, the Central Bureau of Investigation will seek legal advice on the FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty's against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka, Meetu Singh and a Delhi doctor. According to the news report, Rhea Chakraborty filed a FIR at the Bandra police station against the trio for allegedly giving the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a fake medical prescription for the actor's anxiety issues.
The news reports further go on to add that the CBI did not give its official word on the Rhea Chakraborty's FIR. But, the reports further mentions sources claiming that CBI could soon take a decision on the FIR filed by Rhea at Bandra police station against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and Tarun Kumar who is doctor with the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The sources further state that the CBI is seeking legal opinion as the Supreme Court in its verdict, gave the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI.
According to the news report by IANS, CBI has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, the late actor's house manager named Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's staff Dipesh Swant, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne among others. The late actor's death case is also probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and ED is investigating the money laundering angle.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
CBI should have already filed FIR against Rajput Family based on Complaint filed by Rhea for ABETMENT of SUICIDE of Sushant Singh Rajput.....as per....The judgment was passed by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy of Supreme Court.... "The Court also directed the CBI to look into any other Cases Registered in the Future in relation to the death of Rajput"......Why CBI is adopting DELAY TACTICS by opting for LEGAL OPINION
Anonymous 6 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing against Rhea as there is indeed nothing. There is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. BJP is using SSR's death & his family as tools for political gain. Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all & atleast gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money & somehow convict her. More importantly, his family hid his mental illness & a sister illegally prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. The investigation & opinion has turned into a lynch fest for Rhea. India loves mob justice. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban & are incapable of thinking with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from the free-falling economy, rising COVID cases, unemployment , farmers & the migrant crisis to name a few. Vote wisely next time India.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Shut up
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Rhea stole evidence and tampered with it. She didnt mind getting Sushant or disha getting killed thru proxy ppl. She took the evidence and account information before leaving Sushant bcuz she didn't care if he was going to be killed. She just wanted money before he was going to die. These hardcore criminals have amazing durability and courage. They always try to get what they want. I'm sure cbi already has understood all these criminals psychology. Even our children are not safe from them.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
The children! Oh won’t someone think about the children! Economy is nosediving !
Anonymous 9 hours ago
How can Mitu not be investigated? She was right there with the injured body! The family stayed quiet about injuries. They did not want CBI. They cleaned up flat and Pawna guesthouse. They are unable to produce funeral photos. Neither they nor Nilotpal who claimed to have seen SSRs body. Sisters inherit Sushants money. How can they be exempt from investigation?
Anonymous 9 hours ago
They never talked about rumored injuries! Always suicide and abetment. If its murder Rhea is innocent.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
They need to investigate the unpredctibef medications that were given Sushant and get an expert opinion on how they might interact/react with existing medicines and the weed etc that SSR had been on .. I feel for the guy.. he certainly seemed to be an intellectual.. but the family pointing fingers at Rhea to be reason for his downfall is atrocious and unfair .. his life .. success, failure..was the result of his actions alone..
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Time to bring out the popcorn?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Woohoo! Let the real fun begin!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
you will get what you asked for, Rheality!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
CBI didn't think twice to jump into the FIR filed for SSR family on Rhea. They jumped in way before Supreme court decided to have CBI investigate SSR case. But CBI hesitates to do the same on the FIR filed by Rhea. Why this hesitation on the part of CBI? Why these double standards? It's true they don't have zero political pressure to take up the FIR filed by Rhea or the other way also they must be getting pressure not to entertain the FIR filed by Rhea. May be they will take up Rheas FIR after the Bihar elections are over! It's disgusting how Indian government uses top investigative agencies to do their political dirty work! Innocents like Rhea are mowed like garbage in their dirty games.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
What do you know about the CBI process to comment here. ? Everyone knows that the FIR is a means to derail the case from it's original path. The ongoing investigation needs to be closed to its conclusion first. Maybe CBI would have asked his flatmates if they bought or didnt buy the medicines as prescribed? Whether sushant consumed or not? We will have to wait.