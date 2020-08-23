CBI team leaves Sushant Singh Rajpiut's home with Siddharth Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty likely to be summoned

The CBI team left Sushant Singh Rajput's home after almost three hours of recording evidences on Sunday. Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned.

The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case visited the actor's residence for second day in a row for recording evidence and piecing together events that took place leading up to Sushant's demise. The CBI team's day started off with interrogating those who were present at the late actor's apartment on 14 June. After questioning Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Deepesh Sawant for the entire morning, the CBI team then headed to Sushant's residence.

As per reports, CBI tried to recreate the scene all over again today at Sushant Singh's apartment. According to a Times Now report, the team tried to find out about the lifestyle of SSR. The team left Sushant's home after almost three hours of recording evidences on Sunday and headed to Bandra police station.

Apart from investigators, there was also a forensic team and a medical team present at the spot. The officials left the residence with Neeraj, Pithani and Deepesh Sawant. According to Republic, they will be taken to three different locations. It was earlier reported that the CBI was not happy with the statements of Pithani and Neeraj as they were contradictory in nature.

Reports also state that the CBI is likely to question few others accused in the case and one of them is Rhea Chakraborty. While it is not confirmed whether Rhea will be called in, it is very likely that the actress may be questioned considering she is at the centre of this case.

