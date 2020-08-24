  1. Home
  2. entertainment

CBI team reaches Cooper Hospital, SSR's forensic report reveals ‘no toxic substances found in viscera’

As per reports, two officers of the CBI have reached the Cooper Hospital to find out more details of Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 04:57 pm
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseCBI team reaches Cooper Hospital, SSR's forensic report reveals ‘no toxic substances found in viscera’.

A part of the CBI team reached Cooper Hospital on Monday where Sushant Singh Rajput was taken for his postmortem on 14 June. As per reports, two officers of the CBI have reached Mumbai's Cooper Hospital to find out more details of what exactly happened during the autopsy. According to Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic report has been accessed by the channel. 

As per the report, SSR's forensic report reveals that no toxic substance was found in the later actor's viscera. However, forensic experts are of the opinion that the negative report may be because there was a delay in conducting the postmortem. Earlier, multiple reports had stated that Sushant's autopsy was not done right away and instead was conducted late in the night. Experts now say that this delay of 12 hours could be one of the reasons for this negative report. 

Meanwhile, CBI's visit to Cooper Hospital comes amid their intense investigation which is underway. The hospital's mortuary has been at the centre of controversy since Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had visited it on 15 June, a day after his demise. 

This is a developing story. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS forensic chief raises concerns over no time stamp on autopsy report

Credits :Times Now/Republic

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement