CBI team reaches Cooper Hospital, SSR's forensic report reveals ‘no toxic substances found in viscera’

As per reports, two officers of the CBI have reached the Cooper Hospital to find out more details of Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy.

A part of the CBI team reached Cooper Hospital on Monday where Sushant Singh Rajput was taken for his postmortem on 14 June. As per reports, two officers of the CBI have reached Mumbai's Cooper Hospital to find out more details of what exactly happened during the autopsy. According to Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic report has been accessed by the channel.

As per the report, SSR's forensic report reveals that no toxic substance was found in the later actor's viscera. However, forensic experts are of the opinion that the negative report may be because there was a delay in conducting the postmortem. Earlier, multiple reports had stated that Sushant's autopsy was not done right away and instead was conducted late in the night. Experts now say that this delay of 12 hours could be one of the reasons for this negative report.

Meanwhile, CBI's visit to Cooper Hospital comes amid their intense investigation which is underway. The hospital's mortuary has been at the centre of controversy since Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had visited it on 15 June, a day after his demise.

This is a developing story.

