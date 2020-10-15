CBI visits Disha Salian’s fiancé Rohan Rai’s residence amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe: Reports

Disha Salian’s was found dead on June 8, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and there have speculations about a connection between the two cases.

Trigger Warning

It’s been over four months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been doing the rounds in the media. While CBI’s special investigation team has been probing the case, it is reported that the agency is also looking into Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death mystery. There have been speculations about Sushant’s death case being linked with Disha Salian’s alleged suicide. To recall, the lady had, reportedly, jumped to death from her building a week before the unfortunate death of the 34 year old actor.

Now, as per a recent update, amid the probe of Sushant’s demise, the CBI team has visited the residence of Disha’s fiancé Rohan Rai. According to a report published in Republic TV, CBI’s five-officer team has reached Rohan’s Malad residence on Wednesday at around 10 pm. The team had, reportedly, entered the flat without informing the security guard and was there for an hour. The media reported also claimed that while the guard stated that the team didn’t look like cops, they were from the agencies, which as per Republic TV happens to be CBI. It is stated that the officers have gathered some forensic evidence from Rohan’s residence.

Meanwhile, another report published in Zee News has claimed that CBI has completed their investigation in Sushant’s death case and haven’t found any foul play so far. In fact, they are likely to submit their report soon in court. Earlier, the AIIMS forensic team had also ruled out the murder theories in the case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: CBI finds no foul play in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×