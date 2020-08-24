CBI visits Kotak bank in Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput held an account, officials unhappy with answers

As per Republic TV, CBI officials visited the bank and quizzed bank officials over transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. Read more details below.

The Special Investigation Team of the CBI has been probing multiple angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the team today reached the actor's bank branch in Mumbai. For the unversed, Sushant had a bank account at Kotak Mahindra's Bandra branch. This is reportedly the same account from which close to Rs 15 crore was siphoned off, as per his family's complaint. As per Republic TV, the officials visited the bank and quizzed the bank officials over transactions from his account.

They also asked the bank officials how much had been transferred to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj. However, as per the report, the bank officials were clueless over who Neeraj is. The CBI was unhappy with the answers they received at the bank branch and left soon after.

The late actor's family in their FIR had accused Rhea Chakraborty and five others of transferring large sums of money to unknown accounts. The family has also leveled charges of abetment to suicide, conspiracy and cheating.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has also been probing the money laundering angle and have interrogated Rhea twice. The ED has also questioned Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh who was a nominee in Sushant's bank account from which Rs 15 crore went missing. The family came to know about the missing sum of money after the bank account was handed over to Priyanka after Sushant's demise.

Apart from Rhea, her family members, manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's accountant Rajat Mewati, Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani have also been interrogated by the ED.

