CBI warns Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour after she fails to back claim of seeing the actress with SSR on June 13

Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour had earlier claimed that she saw the actress with Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13. The CBI recently interrogated her and recorded her statement.

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after having spent 28 days in the Byculla prison. However, her brother Showik’s bail was not granted. Meanwhile, a few days earlier, there were reports about a person who claimed to have seen the actress with Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13. That is exactly a day before the late actor passed away. Yes, we are talking about Dimple Thawani here who also happens to be Rhea’s neighbour.

The CBI questioned Thawani on Sunday, October 11, 2020, regarding the same and asked for further details. But what she said is sure to shock everyone. She has reportedly said that she never saw Rhea and Sushant together and that it was someone else who saw the same. When being asked if she could identify the person, Thawani replied in the negative. However, she did mention that the person is not coming forward because s/he is not comfortable.

Dimple Thawani also failed to answer about the time or location at which the person saw Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty. The CBI has reportedly warned her after the same and asked her not to speak anything that is not true or authenticated. Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has already termed the June 13 meeting as a baseless rumour spread by a fan who is allegedly a part of the media circus. In a separate statement, he has also requested the honest journalists to go and record the statements of the woman who was questioned by CBI.

Credits :India Today

