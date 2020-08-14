CBIForSSR: Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Shetty join Kriti Sanon and others to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left his friends, family and fans extremely devastated. Now, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty joined Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others in demanding a CBI probe for Sushant.

It has been two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode and fans, friends and family of the actor have been demanding justice for him. The late actor passed away at his apartment in Mumbai and his father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna last month against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Since then, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI probe for Sushant’s case. Now, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s close friend, Mahesh Shetty joined Kriti Sanon, and others in demanding the truth.

Taking to social media, Mukesh remembered Sushant and how it has been two month since he tragically passed away in Mumbai. Remembering him, Dil Bechara director sought a CBI probe into Sushant’s case. Furthermore, Sushant’s close friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty also demanded CBI for Sushant. He took to social media and hoped that in the end truth comes out and everyone finds closure in Sushant’s case. He too demanded that the central investigative body should take up the late actor’s death probe.

Since yesterday, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sooraj Pancholi, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and others have sought a CBI probe in Sushant’s case.

Take a look at Mahesh Shetty and Mukesh Chhabra’s posts demanding CBI for Sushant:

Meanwhile, the ED is currently investigating the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case to trace the money trail amounting to a transaction of Rs 15 Crore. Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and their father have been grilled by the ED. Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi has also been probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Along with CBI for Sushant, his family also has organized a global prayer observation on August 15 for Sushant and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti along with Ankita Lokhande called for all to join the same tomorrow.

