CBIforSSR: Parineeti Chopra, Sooraj Pancholi & Daisy Shah also demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

After Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sooraj Pancholi and Daisy Shah joined millions of fans who have been rallying for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media.

After took to social media to demand justice for the sudden and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, many other Bollywood celebs are also echoing similar sentiments. On Wednesday night, took to her Instagram Story to share and demand justice for the late actor. She wrote, "All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeforSSR." Then, was Sooraj Pancholi who also shared similar thoughts.

On his IG Story, Sooraj wrote, "I really hope and pray that Sushant's family get the closure they need! They really deserve a proper CBI investigation, it has been a long battle for them already! They need to know what actually happened, and the world needs to know too! #CBIforSSR."

Whereas, Daisy Shah who has been advocating for justice in the case since quite sometime, wrote, "It's almost two months since Sushant's untimely demise. It's not easy... as if the pain of losing a son isn't enough for the family that they have to go through so much emotional trauma. It's time the #CBI takes up the case and give justice to Sushant and his loved ones. #CBIforSSR."

Take a look at their posts below:

ALSO READ: #CBIforSSR: Varun Dhawan demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput in a new POST

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has intensified in the last few weeks after the late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others accusing them of cheating, conspiracy, abetment to suicide and various other sections under the IPC.

While the case has been transferred to CBI, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle. The case has also reached the Supreme Court after Rhea filed a petition for transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. The top court is yet to announce its judgement in the matter.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×