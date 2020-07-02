  1. Home
#CBIMustForSushant trends on Twitter as Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand CBI probe on his death

Twitterverse has once again come up with another trend #CBIMustForSushant to press thorough CBI investigation on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Check out some of their tweets.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire country in deep shock. Police reports state that the 34-year old actor had committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. This has led to various debates and controversies too and an investigation is also going on regarding the entire matter. Meanwhile, certain sections of people have blamed a few members of the film fraternity for the actor’s death. They have further demanded a CBI probe on his case.

For the last few days, social media is abuzz with opinions and debates revolving around Sushant’s tragic demise. As of now, #CBIMustForSushant has started trending on Twitter as a few fans, and well-wishers of the late actor have once again come with the demand for a proper investigation on the part of CBI concerning the entire matter. Singer Sonu Nigam is also among others who have joined the bandwagon. He has also shared a heartbreaking picture of Sushant’s father along with his tweet.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who was born in Bihar initially began his acting career in the Indian television industry. He then rose to fame post his stint in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. He got his biggest breakthrough in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

