  1. Home
  2. entertainment

CCB begins with second layer of investigation into the Kannada film industry after interrogation with Shankar

The Karnataka Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested one more person for allegedly supplying narcotic drugs to Kannada film actors at rave parties, a top police official said on Friday.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 08:46 pm
CCB begins with second layer of investigation into the Kannada film industry after interrogation with ShankarCCB begins with second layer of investigation into the Kannada film industry after interrogation with Shankar
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"We have arrested Rahul Shetty, a real estate agent, for peddling drugs to Kannada film actors and musicians at rave parties in the city on leads we got while investigating the drug links in the Sandalwood industry," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told reporters here.

Shetty is the second peddler to be held after another accused Ravi Shankar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly supplying drugs to Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) actors at rave or late night parties in the city.

Shetty is alleged to be a close friend of Kannada film actress Sanjana Galrani while Shankar is said to be close to another actress, Ragini Dwivedi, whose flat was raided by a seven-member CCB team earlier in the day in the city's northern suburb. She was questioned at the CCB office later to ascertain her links to banned drugs like marijuana, cocaine and hashish.

"Investigation into the drug links of the Sandalwood has been going on for over a month now. Seizure of drugs in another case led us to Shankar, who is an official in the state road transport office (RTO) in the city's upscale Jayanagar suburb," Pant said.

CCB sleuths got more leads from Shankar's mobile phone and statements he made since his arrest and after he was remanded to five-day police custody for interrogation.

"Shankar explained in detail to our team about his activities. He revealed many other connections. Based on his revelations, we have initiated a second layer of investigation into the drug links of the Kannada film industry," Pant said.

The CCB sleuths are also questioning a few others who are suspected to be involved in supplying narcotics to Sandalwood people and other addicts.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that many among the high and rich are involved in drug peddling and consuming. Shankar and Shetty also supplied drugs to a foreign national on whom we have zeroed in," added Pant.

Also Read: Sandalwood Drug Racket: Ragini Dwivedi summoned by CCB for inquiry

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement