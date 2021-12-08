CDS Gen Bipin Rawat passes away: Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others mourn sad demise

In a tragic and unfortunate turn of events, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others have passed away after an IAF chopper carrying them crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu today, on the 8th of December, 2021. According to a tweet by the Indian Air Force, CDS General Rawat was on his way to address the faculty and students of Defence Services Staff College, in Wellington. The last rites of General Rawat will be performed in Delhi.

The country is deeply saddened and shocked by this news. Celebrities of the entertainment industry and sports personas took to their social media handles to express their grief and offer condolences to the families of the deceased. Moreover, they thanked General Rawat for his service to the nation.

Virat Kohli shared a note on his Instagram space and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members.”

While Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the deceased army general on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Most horrible news of the year the demise of #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti Jai Hind”. Sharing the news of his demise, Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘RIP’.

Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle, shared a picture with General Rawat and wrote in Hindi, “CDS #GenBipinRawat, उनकी धर्मपत्नी एवं 11 और फ़ौजी ऑफ़िसर्स के निधन का सुनकर अत्यंत दुख हुआ।#जनरलरावत से मिलने का सौभाग्य कई बार मिला।उनके व्यक्तित्व में ग़ज़ब का दुस्साहस और देश के प्रति अथाह प्रेम था।उनसे हाथ मिलाकर दिल और ज़ुबान से ख़ुदबख़ुद “जय हिन्द” निकलता था! #जयहिन्द सर!! आप अमर रहेंगे! @indianarmy.adgpi @indiannavy #IndianAirForce”.

A shocking & devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.

I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat.

Om Sadgati pic.twitter.com/7tWiIgRzl2 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 8, 2021

Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti https://t.co/KQa47wOUeu — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 8, 2021

