Celeb Spotting: Alia Bhatt steps out with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen for a movie night; See PICS

Alia Bhatt, the supremely talented actress is currently enjoying her new role as a young mother. The actress and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha in November, last year. However, she resumed work last month with the Kashmir schedule of her highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai on Saturday night, as she stepped out with her mother Soni Razdan, and elder sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt step out for a movie night

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted at PVR Juhu on Saturday night, as the trio stepped out for a movie night. The paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and their mom Soni Razdan, as they left PVR after the movie screening. Alia Bhatt opted for a super comfy in a denim-on-denim look, which consisted of a light blue shirt, which she teamed up with a pair of matching wide-leg fringed trousers. She completed her look with a Gucci crossbody bag, and a pair of slip-on footwear, and a no-makeup look.

Check out Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt's pictures, below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks classy in casuals, pays a visit to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s bungalow’s construction site