Celeb Spotting: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika, Amrita and Manish Malhotra look chic as they step out for dinner

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular actress usually keeps a low profile when it comes to her personal life. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress has mentioned that she is a homebody, and prefers to stay away from active socializing. Kareena prefers a small yet close circle of friends and is often spotted with them. Especially, the actress is often spotted in the company of her besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, and they frequently step out for dinners and parties together.

Bollywood's most famous girl gang was spotted at a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, as they stepped out for dinner on Thursday night. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were joined by their close friend, designed Manish Malhotra, and a few others. The popular actresses, as always, posed before paparazzi with their friends, before making an exit from the Bandra restaurant.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and others' pictures below: