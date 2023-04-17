Celebrate Eid with Salman Khan in a Punjabi style and groove to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s O Balle Balle

As we are inching closer to the release of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s much-awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the excitement levels of the fans are raising a notch higher. The trailer has also garnered immense love and praise from the fans and the songs of the films are quite loved by everyone. After going South and giving the fans a pinch of the South Indian tradition in the last two songs, the makers have released yet another song titled O Balle Balle. As the name suggests, this one is a peppy Punjabi number and we bet fans are going to love seeing the actor groove to the Punjabi beats.

O Balle Balle released

Amidst the backdrop of a fun fair, we can see Salman Khan looking stylish in an all-black attire. The actor is dressed in black denim, a black tee and a funky jacket that he has paired with black boots and his long hairdo compliments this look. The actor looks in a happy mood and can be seen grooving to Sukhbir’s tunes along with Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others. Sukhbir has given us some chartbuster music in the past and made sure to make all his fans shake a leg when his songs are played. O Balle Balle too is a song that will become the life of a party and will compel you to come to the dance floor.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Has Been Certified U/A. Runtime Is 2 Hours And 24 Minutes

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been certified U/A by the CBFC. No major changes have asked to be made by the certification body. The runtime of the film will be 2 hours, 24 minutes and 7 seconds (02:24:07) which is a very reasonable run time for a family entertainer. The first half is 1 hour, 16 minutes and 44 seconds long while the second half is of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 23 seconds.

