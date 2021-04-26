Celebrating 8 years of Aashiqui 2: 5 memorable dialogues of Aditya Roy Kapur from musical drama

As Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Aashiqui 2 clocks eight years of release, here are some iconic dialogues from the movie

Hailed as the timeless romantic drama, Aditya Roy Kapur's film Aashiqui 2, which also featured in the lead, completed eight years today. Both Aditya and Shraddha had made their big Bollywood debut with the movie and had effortlessly pulled off a very complex character. While Shraddha had impressed everyone with her bubbly avatar, Aditya on the other hand, enchanted the audience with his charismatic looks and captivating screen presence and became the nation's heartthrob with his impeccable performance in the film.

Even after so many years of its release, the film is still very fresh in the audience's heart, and one of the prominent reasons is its heart-wrenching dialogues. Besides, it is difficult to get over Aditya’s charisma as Rahul Jaykar. Interestingly, Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama has completed eight years of release today. So, to celebrate the eight glorious years of Aashiqui 2, we are here with the top 5 powerful and memorable dialogues of Aditya Roy Kapur from the film.

#1 Pyar, Mohabbat, Aashiqui Sirf Lafzon Ke Sivah Aur Kuch Nahi … Par Jab Woh Mili … In Lafzon Ko Mainne Mil Gaye

#2 Main Aaine Mein Apna Chehra Bhool Sakta Hoon…Tumhara Kabhi Nahi

#3 Apni Kamyabi Ko Itna Chota Mat Samjho…Sirf Naseeb Waalo Ko Naseeb Hoti Hai Yeh

#4 Yeh Zindagi Chal Toh Rahi Thi…Par Tere Aane Se Maine Jeena Shuru Kiya Hai

#5 Shaurat, Naam, Kamyabi, Paisa, Izzat Ussi Ko Milni Chahiye Jise Uski Kadar Ho…Roti Ussi Ko Milni Chahiye Jise Uski Bhook Ho

Also Read: Aashiqui 2 turns 8 years: 5 reasons why Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur make a great onscreen pair

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×