Celebrations Begin: Here’s how Kiara Advani & her girl gang is prepping up for her sister Ishita’s wedding

Can you hear the wedding bells? Well, we can and they are really loud at Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s house as her sister Ishita Advani is soon going to tie the knot. A few days back, the Kabir Singh actress had dropped some inside pictures from her sister’s bachelorette and it was nothing but dreamy. Kiara Advani looked oh-so-stunning in a white co-ord set as she attended the bachelorette party. Speaking of which, it seems like the wedding preparations have already begun.

Just a while back, a video made rounds on the Internet featuring Kiara Advani and her girl gang. The video was posted by dancer Aditi Mangaldas in which Kiara and others were seen dancing. It seems like they all are having too much fun. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Sneak Peek. Here the gang starts !!! Celebrations.” Kiara’s fans too could not contain the excitement as they showered sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Kiara, can’t wait”. Another fan commented, “OMG”.

See video here

Speaking about Kiara’s professional career, the actress has the movie named Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from this, she also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.

Recently, Kiara was papped along with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra as they arrived together at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash. They often make headlines for their chemistry. For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth had shared screen space in the movie Shershaah.

