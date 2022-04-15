Celebrity astrologer predicts newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's future and married life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known as one of the most iconic powers in giving relationship goals to the new generation and are tying a knot to spend the rest of their lives together. Although they have a totally different take on love, marriage, and relationships, the alignment of stars and planets in their astrology has tied them together for life.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Life Predictions

Everyone is desperate to know if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's compatibility comes true. To understand this, it is necessary to analyze his birth chart.

In the horoscope of both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Venus is situated opposite each other. Due to this, they can see a strong karmic bond of both love and marriage.

What is the future for Ranbir and Alia as per astrology?

They need to find that sweet spot between personal and professional life. Alia's Moon is in Sagittarius, while Ranbir's Moon is in Capricorn. This can bring conflict in the long run due to their mentality.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Relationship Compatibility

The compatibility of the moon signs of the couple (Ranbir Kapoor-Capricorn and Alia Bhatt- Scorpio) suggests that their marital relationship will need a lot of balancing from both ends. Capricorn is a kind of introvert and anxious zodiac while Scorpio is a little bit louder and lively zodiac sign and hence, this couple will have to have a lot of acceptance for each other in terms of their individual nature.

Water as an element of Alia’s zodiac sign and Earth as an element of Ranbir’s zodiac sign suggests that the passion, tenacity, and forthrightness that characterize both of these characters will make it quite easy for them to establish mutual understanding. Their marriage will have an exceptionally elevated level of reciprocal comprehension. This will aid them in forming a proactively effective and powerfully pleasant and potential connection with one another.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Planetary Position in Kundli

One of the most significant things about this relationship is that the planetary position in each one’s zodiac will have such a positive effect on another person’s life that both will see great heights on their professional fronts and career. Their marriage will not have to go through major confrontations with problems. Mutual trust and understanding will help their marital relationship grow tremendously. Pisces zodiac will calm down the temperament of the Libra sign leading to stability in their marital relationship. The conjunction of more than four planets in the first house of Ranbir Kapoor and the conjunction of Moon and Rahu in the zodiac of Alia Bhatt will build a way for both of them to bring a positive effect on the seventh house of both leading to fruitful results in their marital relationship.

There will be a phase in their marriage where one of them will get bothered by the family and social interference leading to compatibility issues but eventually, they will develop a practical bond and this will bring things on track in their marriage.

The date of the marriage of the couple is ruled by Venus hence, it will surely bring fortune and luck in the couple’s lives!! Wishing them both more love and togetherness.

Conclusion:

As per their kundali, astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla says that marriage will bring a pleasant change in Ranbir's life. After marriage, his career will go ahead. And they will remain best friends.

Shri Chirag Bejan Daruwalla wishes the newly wedding couple, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor, all the best in their life. May Ganesha bless them with good health and lifelong happiness in their life.

