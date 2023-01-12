Celebrity chef Aanal Kotak turns entrepreneur! Launches her own retail brand

Recently, the chef was in the limelight for launching her fine-dining restaurant, The Secret Kitchen, in Australia. And now, after being a celebrity chef and a successful restauranteur, Aanal Kotak has decided to turn over a new leaf by becoming an entrepreneur and starting her own FMCG brand, TSK. This brand offers a range of products, starting with ready-to-cook instant gravies, mixtures, and spice blends, as well as sweets and bakery premixes.

It's often said that we should keep experimenting and learning new things. A true personification of these words is chef Aanal Kotak. Who doesn't know this name? She has caused storms in the culinary and hospitality worlds with her excellent skills.

While there are already multiple spice brands in the market, how is Aanal Kotak's TSK unique? Well, to let you know, each of their products represents the chef's culinary experience and original flavors. These masalas and ready-made gravies are made by Aanal Kotak's own recipe and team. They aim to bring out the best in your cuisine, which is achieved by maintaining quality and not tampering with natural flavors.

While Aanal already had such stature in her life, why did she start TSK? Here's what Aanal Kotak said: "I wanted to change the mentality that people had about garam masala. And that's when I decided to enter the retail market so I could launch my own masala. For gravies, everyone struggles a lot to cook restaurant-like food at home, and to cut that hassle part of making restaurant-like gravy, I decided to include that too."

Due to the company’s close contact with audience preferences, Aanal Kotak's TSK has been able to produce items that set them apart and make them easier to relate to.

Aanal Kotak is an inspiration for each of us. She started her journey as a chef and now she is an entrepreneur too. She also owns a South Indian restaurant called SouthAk, another restaurant called Akshada, Radhe Upavan, and The Baking Couture. To get Aanal's spice and gravies, visit the following link https://shop.tskhospitality.com/